Canadian anti-vax martial arts gym goes out of business
Flow Academy, an infamous Canadian martial arts gym best known for its staunch anti-vax stance, has gone out of business. Once located in Sutherland Avenue and Burch Road in Kelowna, a city in the south of Canada’s British Columbia province, Flow Academy made headlines earlier this year for refusing service to anyone who had received a COVID-19 vaccination. Now the building space that used to be home to Flow’s training facility is empty while the gym sign has been replaced with a “For Lease” notice.www.bloodyelbow.com
