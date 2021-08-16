Cancel
Canadian anti-vax martial arts gym goes out of business

By Karim Zidan
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlow Academy, an infamous Canadian martial arts gym best known for its staunch anti-vax stance, has gone out of business. Once located in Sutherland Avenue and Burch Road in Kelowna, a city in the south of Canada’s British Columbia province, Flow Academy made headlines earlier this year for refusing service to anyone who had received a COVID-19 vaccination. Now the building space that used to be home to Flow’s training facility is empty while the gym sign has been replaced with a “For Lease” notice.

#Martial Arts#Canadian#Interior Health#Vax#Flow Academy#Rcmp#City#The Fearless Boxing Club
