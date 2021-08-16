Live Radar: Fred makes landfall near Apalachicola with gust of 75

There are three storms across the Atlantic basin that we are tracking this week:

Tropical Storm Fred Tropical Depression Grace Tropical Storm Henri

TROPICAL STORM FRED: Fred is making landfall near Apalachicola with gusts near 75. The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended eastward to the Steinhatchee River. The First Coast can expect tropical downpours through Tuesday from this system with the rainfall heavy at times. The onshore flow will boost shower chances along the coast, too.

FIRST COAST IMPACTS FROM FRED:

Tropical downpours with gusts over 40

Isolated strong to severe storms, mainly for areas west of Highway 301, but a few gusty storms may reach the Beaches into the evening hours A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Tallahassee area

Prolonged river flooding, mainly for the Suwannee River Valley

Isolated urban and street flooding

Increased risk of rip currents with a persistent onshore flow

Keep in mind:

There is NOT a surge concern

There is NOT a concern for bridges to close

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE: As of this time, Grace does not threaten the First Coast as it's expected to stay well south and head west toward Mexico by this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI: (pronounced ahn-REE).

There is no threat to the First Coast with Tropical Storm Henri

Now is the time to stock up on supply kits and review your family's emergency plan, especially with the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season getting underway.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

