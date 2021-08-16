Memory leak in the NMSDK c library

We have an E5512 controller that has gone end of support and we have an E2812 to replace it. We also have a DE6600 that was under the E5512 with a self contained DDP pool. Is it possible to swing that shelf over to the E2812 (using the appropriate miniSAS HD to miniSAS cables) and import that pool, keeping all data intact? I'm finding documentation on how to do this by converting the E5512 controller to a shelf and then adding both under a new SAS-3 controller, but that is not what we want to do. We simply want to move the DE6600 shelf and keep the data on that shelf (and pool) intact under the E2812. I have validated that the DE6600 shelf and drives are supported under an E2812 controller.