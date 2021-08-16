Construction begins on Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park
Years of talk turned to action on Monday with construction officially getting underway on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.www.fox32chicago.com
Years of talk turned to action on Monday with construction officially getting underway on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0