Construction begins on Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park

I write as one of the plaintiffs in the Protect Our Parks lawsuit trying to prevent the Obama Foundation’s seizure of Jackson Park. It appears now that the Obamas have no intention of respecting the seriousness of the lawsuit by waiting to see the outcome. They have already begun closing roads around the park, and the demolition of the historic Women’s Garden has begun. It will be used as a “staging area” for the trucks and heavy equipment required to clear cut over a thousand mature trees, many of them a century old.