Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Construction begins on Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears of talk turned to action on Monday with construction officially getting underway on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

Obama Presidential Center to cost more to build, run than originally thought

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It appears it’s going to cost a lot more to build and run the Obama Presidential Center than first thought. Construction of the Obama Center began this week in Jackson Park. At first, it was believed the presidential center would cost $700 million to build, of which $500 million was for “hard costs."
Chicago, ILbloomberglaw.com

Group Fails to Block Obama Presidential Center Groundbreaking

Construction on the planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago can proceed after an Illinois federal court ruled a group opposing the project failed to show their federal claims are likely to succeed. Protect Our Parks and several individuals argue the federal government failed to study the impacts of construction on...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

A modest proposal for Jackson Park

I write as one of the plaintiffs in the Protect Our Parks lawsuit trying to prevent the Obama Foundation’s seizure of Jackson Park. It appears now that the Obamas have no intention of respecting the seriousness of the lawsuit by waiting to see the outcome. They have already begun closing roads around the park, and the demolition of the historic Women’s Garden has begun. It will be used as a “staging area” for the trucks and heavy equipment required to clear cut over a thousand mature trees, many of them a century old.
Parkland, FLPosted by
Parkland Talk

Construction Begins On Parkland’s Covered Bridge Park

Construction has begun on the enhancements to Parkland’s Covered Bridge Park, and Mayor Rich Walker said the improvements are an opportunity to feature a beautiful entry into the city. Covered Bridge Park is an approximately 2.9-acre piece of land located on Holmberg Road, west of State Road 7. The project,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: The court has spoken. Time to get behind the Obama Presidential Center.

Chicago is protective of both its lakefront and its parks. And that long-standing resistance to land grabs by the powerful, that communal loyalty to the dictate of “forever open, free and clear,” is why spending summer weekends walking or biking all along our waterfront remains such a pleasure. Wise civic heads know that once high-value green space disappears, it tends not to return. For that ...
Jerseyville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jerseyville City Center Park Improvements - Construction Nearing Completion

JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Center Park improvements construction is nearing completion. Upgrading infrastructure is a first step in building for the future. As part of the City of Jerseyville long-term Capital Improvement Plan, the safe and efficient movement of residential, business, and industrial traffic are key priorities, as well as adequate parking facilities for residents and visitors. The City Center Park Parking Lot improvements project involved reconstructing nearly a full Cit Continue Reading
Politicslongviewtexas.gov

Cargill Long Trail Construction Begins

The latest on the 2018 Bond Projects is the Cargill Long Trail awarded to Reynolds and Kay, Ltd. by City Council on June 24th, 2021. Construction will begin on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 to completely reconstruct the asphalt trail. It will be completed in three phases, beginning at Highway 80...
Traffictheelectricgf.com

Construction beginning at Armington Junction

This summer, the Montana Department of Transportation will begin construction of Phase 3 of the Belt North and South project at Armington Junction, which is the intersection of US 87 and US 89 near Belt. This project will:. Reconstruct approximately 3.5 miles of existing roadway on U.S. 87, including widening...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Sound Transit Board Action on ST3 Realignment; Duwamish Waterway Park Expansion; Construction begins at Lowman Beach Park; Comprehensive Plan Update

Yesterday the Sound Transit Board took action to adopt a realignment plan framework for the 2016 ST3 ballot measure, which includes West Seattle light rail. Sound Transit currently faces a $6.5 billion affordability gap, so some projects are being delayed. The framework allows for consideration of adjustment if, for example, additional federal funds are attained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy