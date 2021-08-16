Missing This Month’s Child Tax Credit Payment? Check Your Mailbox
The second batch of advance Child Tax Credit payments are coming. However, some of the 36 million families set to receive the benefit may find their method of payment looks a bit different this month. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a systems glitch has meant some families who’d previously received their Child Tax Credit payment via direct deposit will instead be mailed a paper check this month.www.romper.com
Comments / 1