Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Jonathan Klinsmann steps up to be unlikely hero in latest LA Galaxy win

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the first half of the 2021 season, it appeared Jonathan Klinsmann was the odd man out on the LA Galaxy roster. A holdover from the 2020 campaign, Klinsmann seemed like an upgrade over David Bingham in goal in limited minutes last year, but when the club added Jonathan Bond this past offseason, Klinsmann looked like he would be a peripheral figure, unless something happened along the way to Bond, who started his Galaxy tenure in sparkling fashion.

www.lagconfidential.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Klinsmann
Person
Greg Vanney
Person
Jonathan Bond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Minnesota United#La Galaxy#Allianz Field#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

LA Galaxy sign forward Dejan Joveljić

The deal is done, as the LA Galaxy announced on Thursday they have signed forward Dejan Joveljiu0107 from Eintracht Frankfurt. Joveljiu0107 will occupy a U22 initiative roster slot, and has signed a deal through the 2025 MLS season. “Dejan is an exciting, goal-scoring forward who is amongst the brightest talents...
MLSchatsports.com

Post Match: Vancouver Whitecaps at LA Galaxy

With the world focusing on the transfer saga concerning the Argentian Gauld, the real Ryan Gauld joined his teammates as they travelled to Los Angeles to take on the MLS’ flagship team. He didn’t find himself the starting lineup, which was expected due to him having recently joined the team, but he did manage to come in off the bench. What was unexpected was losing two of the Whitecaps’ best attacking threats in top scorer Dajome and star left back Gutierrez. Without those two players, concerns about who would be providing service to Cavallini arose. Luckily the Whitecaps coped, and didn’t even need to utilize the striker as they earned a point in a hard fought draw away from home.
MLSchatsports.com

Report Card: Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy

A 1-1 draw on a hot southern California evening belies what was all crammed into this match. Ranko Veselinovic’s first MLS goal? Check. Russell Teibert coming on and it ... kind of working out? Surprisingly, yes. A debut for Ryan Gauld? Oh yeah. What does this mean for player ratings? Well, read on and find out.
MLSchatsports.com

Minnesota United eager for test against LA Galaxy

Minnesota United's home pitch, Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. Remember Minnesota United’s bad start? Nah. Minnesota United’s dismal start to the season seems like a distant memory. Now on Saturday afternoon against the LA Galaxy, Minnesota United once again has the chance to measure themselves against the very best in MLS.
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LA Galaxy

Broadcast: FOX, Fox 9+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.) Every team has its version of home-field advantage, but not all of them can boast what Minnesota United have. MNUFC yet again secured the bag against the Houston Dynamo in a 2-0 win featuring goals from midfielder Robin Lod and defender Brent Kallman last week, and they’ve now won three in a row at home and haven’t lost at Allianz Field in their last seven. During that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 11-3. But now they face the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t seen since losing to them in the first round of the playoffs in 2019 and one they have never beaten. A win would not only count as revenge served cold but could push the Loons as high as fourth in the Western Conference in their quest for a top playoff seed.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

5 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field • Ch. 9, 1500-AM Loons update: The Loons (7-5-5) and Galaxy (10-6-2) are meeting for the first time since the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The Loons, who have won three consecutive home matches and are unbeaten in their past seven matches at Allianz Field, have never beaten the Galaxy. The Galaxy is the only MLS team the Loons have faced more than three times without a victory. ... In their past seven home matches, the Loons have outscored their opponents 11-3. ... The Loons have lost just once in their past 13 games (7-1-5) to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They have allowed just 11 goals in that stretch.They are tied with Colorado (in 12 games) for the fewest goals allowed since May 12.
MLSLAG Confidential

How to Watch Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

LA start newcomers Dejan Joveljic and Niko Hämäläinen, while Jonathan Klinsmann makes his debut this season in goal. The LA Galaxy will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to four games, when they take on Minnesota United in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game. The Galaxy...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Notebook: Klinsmann’s performance secures LA a win in Minnesota

Saturday evening saw Minnesota United host the LA Galaxy on National TV on FOX. A single goal from the Galaxy mixed with an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. “Jonathan [Klinsmann] had a great game,” said Wil Trapp “We certainly put a lot of threatening plays together to test him,...
MLSchatsports.com

Unbeaten streak snapped at home: LA Galaxy 1, Colorado Rapids 2

The LA Galaxy came into the match looking to make it five straight games unbeaten. They also had another chance to seize the top spot in the West, though this time, they’d be able to enjoy it longer than an hour. However, it was the visiting Colorado Rapids who would play spoiler, beating the Galaxy 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday.
MLSchatsports.com

Downstream Game 17: Away vs LA Galaxy

Power Rankings: LAG #6 (+2), Rapids #5 (-) This is going to be an interesting one. LA Galaxy has been neck and neck with the Colorado Rapids for most of the season. While Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders have been duking it out for the top spot in the west, LA and the Rapids have been in a hotly contested fight for third place, despite not even playing against each other yet this season.
MLSColorado Rapids

Roster Notes: LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Braian Galvan, Jack Price (C), Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Lewis. Bench: Clint Irwin, Drew Moor, Dominique Badji, Andre Shinyashiki, Diego Rubio, Michael Barrios, Nico Mezquida, Sebastian Anderson, Steven Beitashour. Player Availability Report:. Out – Younes Namli (injury)
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rapids get a statement win over the LA Galaxy

Colorado Rapids grab impressive three points on the road. It is four in a row for the Colorado Rapids, who beat the LA Galaxy on the road on Tuesday night. The 2-1 win is yet another statement of intent from a Rapids side that is quietly churning out results and beating expectations.
MLSwcn247.com

Klinsmann, Cabral help Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts. Cabral, on the counter-attack, worked a give-and-go with Dejan Joveljic and then split a pair of defenders before slipping a roller inside the post to give the Galaxythe lead in the 43rd minute.
MLSLAG Confidential

Chicharito update: The wait continues

With the 2021 MLS All-Star game rapidly approaching, and subsequent marketing leaning heavy on the LA Galaxy forward, you'd be forgiven for thinking Chicharito was set to make his return from a calf injury suffered in June. I wouldn't hold my breath too long on that. Speaking to media ahead of Saturday’s match against Minnesota United, head coach Greg Vanney gave updates on Chicharito’s status, while keeping it close to the chest.
MLSESPN

San Jose Earthquakes overcome red card to draw with Minnesota United

The San Jose Earthquakes overcame a first-half red card to salvage a 1-1 draw against visiting Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Earthquakes defender Nathan was sent off after 21 minutes following a video review, turning the game after San Jose had taken the lead via an own goal created by pressure from Cristian Espinosa.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Liga MX: Two draws, Tigres roar, Rayos light up

Liga MX kicked off a midweek matchday with a Tuesday night quadruple-header that featured 12 goals, several of which can be described as golazos. The schedule continues with four more games on Wednesday night. Toluca and Mazatlán FC raised the curtain on Week 5 with an entertaining first 45 minutes...
MLSLAG Confidential

No element of surprise as Colorado Rapids have LA Galaxy’s number

I’ll be honest, coming into Tuesday’s game between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, I forgot the x-factor that may have turned the tide in the game. The two head coaches of the clubs know each other inside and out. Galaxy boss Greg Vanney was asked about his relationship with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy