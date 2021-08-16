Cancel
Iowa Crop Progress & Condition Report For Last Week

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — Although isolated areas of Iowa received substantial rain, statewide farmers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 15, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Some areas of the State had no measurable precipitation during the week. Due to drought conditions, haying and grazing of CRP land continues. Field activities included harvesting hay and oats.

