Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube , another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online.

Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July 1996. and in the U.S. that September. The console was originally designed to compete with Sega Saturn by offering a new generation of 3D graphics. Besides pioneering 3D gaming, N64 was one of the first gaming consoles to have four controller ports and one of the last to use cartridges. Furthermore, N64 introduced a new school of gaming controllers with capabilities and features that were groundbreaking for its time. You may not think about it today, but controllers have come a long way since the days of the Atari joystick. N64 controllers had a distinct shape with a small thumb-stick in the middle designed to help enhance the overall gaming experience. N64 also brought us “ Donkey Kong ,” “ Super Mario 64 ,” “ Paper Mario ,” “ The Legend of Zelda ” series, and a ton of other classic video games.

If you’re willing to do a deep dive online, you can usually find a N64 console on Amazon , eBay , and/or Walmart . The pricing can get competitive though, so you’ll have to decide which console best fits your budget.

To save you some time, we found a few different Nintendo 64 consoles that you can buy for less than $200 (some of them even come with games).

Nintendo 64 Console (Refurbished)


$184.95



This refurbished charcoal console comes with a controller and cables, all of which are in great working condition. Despite being readily available online, they’re limited in quantity so be sure to grab one quickly before they sell out. Amazon is a good site to surf as well for consoles, and if you’re a Prime member you’ll get your N64 with free two-day shipping.

Nintendo 64 Console Bundle


$136.99



Etsy is a great resource for electronics and an easy way to support small business owners. This N64 gaming bundle includes a console and video game of your choosing. The consoles are in good condition and have been tested to ensure functionality. The interior, exterior surface, ports, and grooves have been thoroughly cleaned, according to the seller (and several customer reviews). This gaming bundle comes with third-party controllers that fit the look of the N64 and, judging by the user feedback, shoppers are pretty satisfied with the purchase. A power supply and AC chord are also included in the package.

For solid gaming controllers, try out this N64 bundle jumper pack or the N64 bundle that lets you choose up to four controllers (and specific colors). You also get to choose between one of three games: “Mario Kart,” “Smash Bros,” and “Mario 64.”

Once you select the N64 console that’s perfect for you, the only thing left to do is plug and play. If you’re shopping around for more gaming consoles, check out our list of the best vintage arcade machines and where to buy a surprisingly-hard-to-find PS5 .

