BROWNSVILLE, TX – SteelCoast, one of the largest and most technologically advanced reclamation, remediation and recycling firms in North America, located at the Port of Brownsville, Cameron County, has entered into a performance agreement with the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) and will create at least 90 new jobs within one year, for a total of 300 jobs, and provide over $2 Million in capital investment. SteelCoast will expand its operations by purchasing additional equipment which will increase the capability of their operations, as they recycle large, decommissioned navy vessels. It will also allow them to better maximize their entire yard,” Helen Ramirez, CEO/ Executive Director of GBIC, announced recently.