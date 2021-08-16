Cancel
London upgrade success: Ethereum network capacity increases by 9%

By Hasan Sheikh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the London upgrade of the Ethereum network earlier this month, average daily gas consumption has increased by around 9%, for several reasons. The graph of Etherscan’s average daily gas consumption to date shows us that gas consumption, including the number of Ethereum transactions, has increased by around 9% since the London upgrade on August 5, 2021. Consumption has risen from around 92 billion to just over 100 billion. The last time there was such a significant change was around April 21, 201. At that time the value increased by 17%.

Computerscodelist.biz

That’s how much scalability has already improved

According to Vitalik Buterin, the scaling improvements are already incremental. However, ETH 2.0 might be the only feasible solution after all. In a conversation with Bloomberg, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin spoke openly about various aspects of Ethereum – including perhaps the most difficult problem it has had to struggle with so far: scalability.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Ethereum (ETH) onchain capacity increased 9% after EIP-1559 rollout

While Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin explains how the long awaited network upgrade affected the chain capacity, the crypto community continues raising the high gas fees question. The London hard fork, which included the EIP-1559 upgrade, a reductive measure set to reign in Ethereum’s supply growth, went live on August...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Ethereum Miners Have Wagered On Upgrade Delay

It has been reported that several mining firms from different cryptocurrencies have been investing in Ethereum. This comes as quite shocking due to the cryptocurrency’s impending switch to a proof-of-stake network. Hive and Hut 8, two of the most popular bitcoin mining companies, have been increasing their load to mine the world’s second-largest token currency by market cap.
Worldcryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum’s London hard fork sets ETH on a more deflationary path

The London hard fork sets Ethereum up for a new era as ETH price continues to make gains alongside a positive community reaction. The London hard fork of Ethereum, which went live on Aug. 5, ushered in a new era for the transition to Ethereum 2.0, a complete proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. In fact, the London upgrade is the penultimate step on the way to the final transition to PoS scheduled sometime in 2022. The upgrade got triggered almost on time at 12:33 pm UTC at the block height of 12,965,000.
Worldbeincrypto.com

Ethereum London Hardfork – When to the Moon?

EIP-3554 – delays the activation of the “difficulty bomb” until December 1, 2021. EIP-3541 – prohibits the deployment of new smart contracts with addresses starting with the 0xEF byte. EIP-3529 – reduces gas compensation. EIP-3198 – defines the code of the operation that returns the base commission of the block.
Commodities & FutureFXStreet.com

Ethereum network activity struggles to keep up with bullish bias

Ethereum’s London hard fork revives a bullish bias among retail traders, the altcoin’s price struggles to keep up with the trend. On-chain analysts raise concerns as ETH price hovers around $3000 despite market-wide euphoria. Josh Cincinnati, developer advocate BlockCypher states that ETH supply is now tied to gas demand; therefore,...
Educationambcrypto.com

Cardano’s Hoskinson on Ethereum: ‘The network will reach its peak by…’

Ethereum’s early developer Charles Hoskinson exited the company years ago and went to create his own blockchain firm, Cardano, and IOHK. Since then, the two communities and their officials have repeatedly engaged in criticizing one another. However, Hoskinson has continued to remain supportive of his brainchild and even its hard forks. In a recent interview, he further talked about his bullish sentiment for Ethereum and where he sees it in the next few years.
Worldcodelist.biz

London brings two big improvements for Ethereum

The Ethereum blockchain received its long-awaited upgrade called “London” on Thursday, which brought a number of important changes with it. Kosala Hemchandra, the managing director and founder of MyEtherWallet, considers two changes to be particularly decisive. “The London upgrade made about five major changes to the Ethereum network, but I...
Marketscodelist.biz

According to London – Ethereum network has already burned nearly $ 10 million

After the introduction of the Ethereum hard fork “London” on Thursday, almost 2.3 ethers (ETH) per minute are now “burned” on the blockchain network. The long-awaited London upgrade finally got under way this week, including the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which made fundamental changes to the way the network’s transaction fees work. One of these changes ensures that a small proportion of the fees are automatically destroyed with every transaction.
Worldmakeuseof.com

What Is Ethereum's London Hard Fork and Why Is it a Game Changer?

Ethereum's London hard fork is the platform's biggest news in years, and it has a huge potential impact on the people that use and contribute to the Ethereum network. Even if you don't believe that cryptocurrency is the future of money, the Ethereum blockchain has many applications that aren't strictly monetary.
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum’s London Fork Signals Bullish Trend for Ether

There has been a great deal of excitement around Ethereum following the implementation of the London hard fork. Considering that this is one of the most important network upgrades to come to the popular decentralized applications (dapps) platform, fans and industry insiders believe that there is a lot of potential for Ether price to jump even higher.
Worldinvesting.com

Buterin expresses confidence in ETH 2.0 following a successful London upgrade

Following the successful deployment of Ethereum’s London upgrade, Vitalik Buterin has expressed his optimism on the future of the network. Ethereum’s co-founder Buterin hailed the upgrade as a game-changer that has reinforced his confidence for the upcoming ETH 2.0 merge. London went live yesterday at 12:33 UTC, at block height 12,965,000.

