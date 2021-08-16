London upgrade success: Ethereum network capacity increases by 9%

Since the London upgrade of the Ethereum network earlier this month, average daily gas consumption has increased by around 9%, for several reasons. The graph of Etherscan’s average daily gas consumption to date shows us that gas consumption, including the number of Ethereum transactions, has increased by around 9% since the London upgrade on August 5, 2021. Consumption has risen from around 92 billion to just over 100 billion. The last time there was such a significant change was around April 21, 201. At that time the value increased by 17%.