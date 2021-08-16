Cancel
Odessa, TX

Odessa to be certified ‘Music Friendly’

Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
Patrons walk across 5th Street to enter the Ector Theatre before the start of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s performance as part of one of the Odessa Art’s Hot Summer Nights Friday, June 18, 2021, in Odessa.(Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

According to a press release Monday, the Odessa Arts announced the City of Odessa will be certified as a “Music Friendly Community,” on Aug. 21 at the Ector Theater.

The ceremony will take place immediately preceding the Aaron Watson concert at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to become the next Music Friendly Certified community in Texas,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said. “The Texas Music Office and other Music Friendly Communities will be a great resource for professional development for our local talent, while also allowing us to import great music from around the state!”

Participation in the Texas Music Office’s “Music Friendly Community” program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Tickets for Aaron Watson are available at theector.com.

