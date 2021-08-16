Cancel
Music

Selena Gomez: is she retiring from music?

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez is considering retiring from music. The 28-year-old singer and actress wants to give her career “one last try” before deciding to retire from the music industry forever. Gomez believes that people don’t “take her seriously” and don’t care about the material she publishes. In an interview with Vogue...

codelist.biz

Selena Gomez
Selena
