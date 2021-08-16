At a high level: Bitcoin keeps price gains – volume of the crypto market over 2 trillion dollars | news

Bitcoin, Ether, and Co are still on the rise. While the Bitcoin price has now set its sights on the psychological mark of 50,000 dollars, currencies from the second and third rows in the slipstream of the Bitcoin recovery, such as Ether, Cardano and Dogecoin, can also make strong gains. In the case of the latter currency, Elon Musk also spoke up again. From Timo Emden.