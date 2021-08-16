At a high level: Bitcoin keeps price gains – volume of the crypto market over 2 trillion dollars | news
Bitcoin, the oldest and best-known digital currency, remained at a high level on Monday. On the Bitstamp trading platform, a little more than $ 48,000 was paid for a Bitcoin early in the morning. The price was just below the level on Saturday, when at $ 48,190, the highest price since mid-May had been recorded. On Monday lunchtime, US $ 47,522.74 was paid for a Bitcoin at times.codelist.biz
