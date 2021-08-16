Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Movie

Scarlett Johansson has found her follow-up to the lawsuit against Disney that recently sent Hollywood spinning.

The Oscar-nominated star of “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” has joined the A-list cast of Wes Anderson ’s latest project, sure to be another impeccably directed and intensely realized foray into auteur-ism. She joins an ensemble that already boasts previous Anderson veterans Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray , as well as newbies to the director’s world, such as Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks . Johansson previously collaborated with the “Rushmore” filmmaker on his stop-motion feature “Isle of Dogs,” but this is her first time appearing in one of his live-action efforts. The film is still untitled.

Johansson recently sued Disney for breach of contract after the company opted to release “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus, where fans could rent the film for $30. The actress says the move depressed ticket sales, costing her $50 million in box office bonuses. Disney has countered that her contract ensured a wide release, not an exclusive theatrical release — an obligation it says it fulfilled. The public legal fight has been closely scrutinized.

Johansson’s credits include “Lost in Translation,” “The Prestige,” “Match Point,” “Under the Skin,” and “Ghost World.” She also won a Tony Award for her work in “A View From the Bridge.”

Anderson’s recent film “The French Dispatch” premiered to strong reviews at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It will open this fall and is expected to be an awards season contender.

Johansson is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Johansson’s casting.

