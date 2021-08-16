Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

“Hathahaters”: Anne Hathaway was insulted on the net

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Hathaway is famous and successful as an actress. But the 38-year-old also knows how unpopular it is. As she reports, she used to feel a lot of hatred on the Internet. Anne Hathaway appears to be one of the Hollywood stars who, despite his great success, has fallen flat. That makes the actress sympathetic to many people. As the 38-year-old told in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, she was not always as popular as she is today.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Adam Shulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hathahaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway nominated for abusive awards

Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway nominated for abusive awards. Nobody is happy about these nominations: The contenders for Hollywood’s mocking awards “Golden Raspberries” have been determined – and it also hits big stars. “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. (55) and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (38, “Les Misérables”) could...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
MoviesMic

This is how men like Johnny Depp come back

Just days after Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival announced that it would award Johnny Depp a lifetime achievement award, another festival has followed suit. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the Czech festival that is considered the premiere cinematic event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor the actor as an “icon of the contemporary cinema.” Both awards come as a surprise and shock, at the very least to those in America and in Hollywood, where Depp has, in recent months, ostensibly fallen into pariah status following the messy string of allegations and lawsuits over his relationship with the actress Amber Heard.
RelationshipsEssence

Bobby Brown's Oldest Daughter La'Princia Is A Married Woman

Bobby and his family were all smiles as La'Princia wed her longtime beau, Eddie Ray. After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding. The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

Following Carrie Ann Inaba stating she is officially departing from CBS’ The Talk, former co-host Sharon Osbourne speaks out about the news on Inaba’s Instagram page. “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Osbourne wrote in Inaba’s post about leaving The Talk. This is the first time that Osbourne has actually addressed anything related to the daytime show.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Camila Cabello: She’s back from her social media break with a brand new project!

Camila Cabello (23) made a touching appearance at the 2020 Grammys that her fans will remember for a long time. With her beautiful declaration of love to her father, she certainly not only moved him to tears. After this special evening, however, it was quiet about the successful singer with Cuban roots. She even completely disappeared from social networks, there was no news from the 23-year-old. And that at a time when her love for singer Shawn Mendes (21) keeps making headlines. The fans were getting restless. But now there is the all-clear, because Camila Cabello reported back!

Comments / 0

Community Policy