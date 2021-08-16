Cameron County Local Health Authority Mask Mandate for all Public School Systems
Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19 and the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Texas Medical Association, and the Cameron County Health Department, Dr. James Castillo under authority as the Health Authority for the County of Cameron, issued and signed the Cameron County Local Health Authority Order for All Public School Systems Related To Facial Covers August 16, 2021.texasborderbusiness.com
