Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How sweet! Amanda Seyfried’s baby is slumbering next to her dog

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst cute photos! Actress Amanda Seyfried (34) unexpectedly announced a few days ago that she had given birth to a child. It is the second child together with her husband Thomas Sadoski (44). The announcement came as a surprise to her fans as the blonde kept her pregnancy a secret all along. Now published Amanda first snapshots of your newborn and they will melt away!

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Sadoski
Person
Amanda Seyfried
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Snapshots#Instagram Story#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Amanda Seyfried shares “The Glow of Silence” throwbackpic

Amanda Seyfried (35) seems to be reminiscing. The actress landed a part in “The Glow of Silence” – a Nicholas Sparks book adaptation – over ten years ago. In it, the double mom played the female lead and the male took over none other than Channing Tatum (40). Even over a decade after filming, the blonde apparently likes to remember the time and now even shared a funny throwback picture from the set.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Throwback Thursday: Amanda Seyfried shares cute kids photos

Amanda Seyfried (35) revels in memories together with her fans. On social media, the singer shares a picture from earlier times from time to time. Only in mid-July, the blonde had given an insight into the beginnings of her acting career or a photo in honor of her successful youth film “Girls Club“. Now the actress once again delighted her community with some cute shots from childhood.
Family Relationshipscodelist.biz

No stranger nanny necessary: ​​Amanda Seyfried’s daughter has three parents – entertainment

Actress Amanda Seyfried can rely on reinforcement in the upbringing of daughter Nina – not only from her husband. Amanda Seyfried (34, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) is a sought-after actress – and mother. In all the time she is on set and making films, she hardly has to worry about her little daughter Nina (3). On the one hand, there is the girl’s father, Thomas Sadoski (44), with whom the 34-year-old has been married since the beginning of 2017. On the other hand, there is another person who is apparently like a second mother to Seyfried’s little daughter.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Baby Boy Knows How To Chill: See Sweet Photo

Adam Busby shared a precious photo of his baby boy chilling around the home. As OutDaughtered fans know, Adam and Danielle Busby were blessed with six beautiful girls. They have always said they wanted to have a son. But, Danielle cannot have any more children. The parents have admitted that if they were called to it and it felt right, they would look into adopting. But, it wasn’t something they were actively seeking out right now.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Gentle Hollywood waves: How Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globe hairstyle succeeds at home

Amanda Seyfried’s Hollywood waves: How her Golden Globes hairstyle succeeds. This year’s Golden Globes allowed the stars to attend the ceremony from home. But being at home doesn’t mean you have to give up glamour, and Amanda Seyfried – nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Marion Davies in the movie “Mank” – proved just that. With the help of her trusted hairstylist and FEKKAI Artistic Director, Renato Campora, Seyfried paid homage to old Hollywood, this time away from the screen (and on the digital red carpet), with soft waves inspired by the 1940s.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
RelationshipsEssence

Bobby Brown's Oldest Daughter La'Princia Is A Married Woman

Bobby and his family were all smiles as La'Princia wed her longtime beau, Eddie Ray. After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding. The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy