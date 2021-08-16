Cancel
UPAWS hosts emergency adoption event for large dogs and adult cats

By Lily Simmons
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting an emergency adoption event. From August 16 to August 22, all cats six months or older are available to adopt for $5. Dogs 40 pounds of larger cost $25, as well as dogs age seven or older.

