Series Preview: Mets Head West For Three Games Against Giants

By Rich Sparago
metsmerizedonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets (59-58, third place in the National League’s eastern division) begin a seven-game California road trip with three in San Francisco against manager Gabe Kapler‘s Giants (76-42, first place in the National League’s western division). After this series, the Mets will venture south in the Golden State to take on the Dodgers for four games in Los Angeles.

