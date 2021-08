Will probably go into production by 2023 and possibly offer up to 400 miles of range. Chevrolet today teased its very own electric pickup to go up against, you-guessed-it, the Ford F-150 Lightning. While we do not know what the truck will look like, Chevrolet released a video teasing the Silverado electric pickup’s capabilities. It will feature four-wheel steering. The all-electric Silverado will be able to turn on a dime and will have a significantly smaller turning radius compared to the standard trucks. According to Chevrolet, along with a tighter turning radius, the four-wheel steering will also aid handling, stability at higher speeds and offer greater trailering dynamics.