ALLEN PARK -- Leonard Thompson, whose name is sprinkled throughout the Detroit Lions’ record book, has died at 69, according to the team. No cause of death was given. Thompson was a consistent presence in Detroit for 12 seasons with the franchise between 1975 and 1986. He’s tied for fourth all-time with 35 touchdown catches. He’s eighth with 4,682 receiving yards, not to mention 10th all-time with his 175 games played for the franchise. He was an eighth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 1975, originally entering the league as a running back.