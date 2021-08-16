Four arrested for guns, drugs at North Side Pittsburgh hotel

PITTSBURGH — Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged with gun and drug violations after a SWAT incident at a hotel in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Samuel Mitchell, 27, Dorian Ingram, 26, Kevin Whitely, 22, and one juvenile were charged with in the incident at 1 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Double Tree Hotel at 1 Bigelow Square.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice, Violent Crime Unit and Pittsburgh SWAT served a search warrant on a room on the 10th floor of the hotel, following ongoing investigation into the recent rash of violence on the North Side.

Police said during an initial sweep of the room, large quantities of narcotics and one firearm were observed in plain view.

Following a second search, six firearms, 12 bricks of heroin and about $900 in cash was found.

Mitchell, Ingram and Whitely are currently held in the Allegheny County Jail, while the juvenile was taken to the Shuman Center.

©2021 Cox Media Group