Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Rockwell Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) _ Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Kidney Disease#Ap#Rockwell Medical Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.17 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
modernreaders.com

$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial ReportsThe State

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ciena posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.60). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
modernreaders.com

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.33. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Downgrades Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Neutral

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TOELY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86.
Stocksinvesting.com

Will XP Inc.?A (XP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

XP Inc.?A (NASDAQ:XP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “
BusinessMySanAntonio

Aladtec appears on Inc. 5000 list for Seventh Consecutive Year

River Falls, Wis.-based firm continues to rank among nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine revealed that Aladtec, Inc is ranked 4304 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This is the seventh consecutive year Aladtec has appeared on the Inc 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
StocksMySanAntonio

Foot Locker, Adobe rise; Papa John's, Endo fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Foot Locker Inc., up $3.95 to $58.34. The mall-based shoe and sportswear chain reported earnings that were more than double what analysts were expecting. d. Ross Stores Inc., down $3.46 to $123.12. The clothing and home accessories chain issued a...
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Acumed | OsteoMed Launches the PFX Choice™ Program for Hospitals, IDNs, GPOs, and ASCs

HILLSBORO, Ore. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. The modern medical ecosystem poses significant challenges to hospitals, ASCs, and other health care entities. Finding the right product mix, ensuring scalability, managing loaner sets and inventory, and dealing with varying billing structures can be overwhelming, especially while staying focused on providing the best possible patient care.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “. Shares of PXXLF stock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy