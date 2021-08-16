Cancel
The Truth About Lizzo And Drake

On August 13, Lizzo marked her musical comeback with "Rumors" featuring Cardi B — her first single release in two years. Accompanied by a "Hercules"-inspired music video, the catchy new song sees Lizzo and Cardi listing (and confirming) some of the juiciest gossip around their respective lives. In the first verse, for example, Lizzo playfully sings about her dating rumors. "All the rumors are true, yeah / What ya heard, that's true, yeah / I f*** him and you, yeah," she vamps (via Genius). Meanwhile, Cardi confirms some of her cosmetic procedures, while bragging about how much money she used to make as a dancer. "Fake a**, fake boobs, yeah / Made a million at Sue's, yeah / Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah."

