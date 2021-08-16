Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast of Wes Anderson’s Latest Film

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Scarlett Johansson will be Wes Anderson’s token colored person in his upcoming film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow star is the latest A-list actor to sign onto the filmmaker’s French Dispatch follow-up, currently shooting in Spain. She joins his usual suspects — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton — as well as newcomers Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, and Tom Hanks. Details about the project, which Anderson is writing and directing, are still withheld. Johansson previously worked with the director on 2018’s Isle of Dogs before receiving two Oscar nominations in 2020 for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. The Woody Allen supporter’s superhero stand-alone Black Widow came out in July in theaters and on Disney+, inspiring a lawsuit alleging she was guaranteed a day-and-date release in her contract. Wes Anderson certainly won’t be breaking that promise to her. The French Dispatch will finally premiere in theaters this October, just as his new film wraps shooting. We can see it now: “And the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor goes to … baby Jost???”

