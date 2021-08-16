Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Nash, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Franklin; Johnston; Nash; Orange; Wake Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact much of the Triangle region including portions of Nash, Orange, Wake, Johnston, Chatham, Durham and southern Franklin Counties through 630 PM EDT At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from near Clayton to near Pittsboro. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. STreet flooding is possible. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro and Zebulon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH