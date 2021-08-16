Cancel
Glades County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 535 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Labelle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Ortona and Muse. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

