Whitley County, KY

Edward Speed Brummett

By lcarpenter@corbinnewsjournal.com
Corbin News Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Speed Brummett, age 78, of West Chester Ohio, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 following an extended medical condition. He was born in Wofford, KY to the late Mossie (Cottrell) and William Brummett on August 5, 1943. He is preceded in death by his afore mentioned parents, as well as brothers, Mathew, Herman, and sister Doris. He is survived by his wife Wanda (Caddell) of 57 years; daughters, Libby Caldwell and Melanie Brummett; grandchildren, Jonathan Caldwell, Sidney Medaugh, Riley Dale, Noah Dale, Nicholas Dale and Leeland Dale; great-grandchildren, Kinley Medaugh and Lathan Medaugh; sisters Jean Adkins and Opal Cannon; brothers, William “Frank” Brummett and Dan Brummett; and a host of nephews and nieces.

www.thenewsjournal.net

