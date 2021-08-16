115th COVID death, 69 new cases reported in Richmond County

Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Local health officials on Monday announced the COVID-related death of another Richmond County resident.

The county’s total since April of 2020 now stands at 115, with 12 being reported by the Health Department this month:

Aug. 2 - 3 Aug. 3 - 1

Aug. 7 - 1 Aug. 9 - 2

Aug. 12 - 2 Aug. 13 - 2

Aug. 16 - 1 According to the Health Department, the race and gender breakdown is as follows: 20 African American females, 16 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, one Hispanic male, two American Indian males, 36 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 32 have been 80 or older; 30 have been in their 70s; 34 in their 60s; 14 in their 50s; four in their 40s and one who was 31.

Of the county’s deaths, 86 have been at a hospital, 22 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, the most recent death was that of an African American woman in her 60s who died in a hospital.

There have now been 61 COVID-related deaths this year, including 13 in February and 23 in January.

There were 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, averaging out to 23 per day in the past three days and totaling 188 cases since the Health Department reverted to posting daily numbers last Tuesday.

The number of active cases has not been reported since Aug. 4.

The current number of hospitalizations has also not been listed Aug. 11, when there were 20.

FirstHealth reported Thursday that its hospitalis were “feeling the strain” of a recent surge in cases, as 100 of its 407 patients (24.6%) were COVID-positive. By Monday, that number dropped to 89 of 381 (23%).

Statewide hospitalizations continue to rise, hitting 2,651 on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to DHHS, 16,079 Richmond County residents are now fully vaccinated — an increase of 76 since Friday afternoon.

Thirty-three of those were during a vaccination clinic Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

Because of limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one authorized for kids aged 12-17, Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight said the Health Department is limiting it to the younger population and giving the Moderna shot to adults. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available through the Health Department.

Tuesday is the second of a two-day vaccination clinic at Richmond Community College. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lee Building on the Hamlet Campus.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.