Barbara Eileen Ramsey
Barbara Eileen Ramsey, age 87, of Ingram, Kentucky and formerly of Pineville, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Barbara was born on June 4, 1934 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Elmer Jerome and Marie (Smith) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Ramsey; sister, Cora Francis Hacker; and brothers, Jerome Cox and Charlie Cox.www.thenewsjournal.net
