Lollapalooza was one of the first events to adjust their approach to COVID and all of the latest happenings with the pandemic. Chicago‘s most recognizable festival, which wrapped up 2 weeks ago, adopted a new policy for 2021 which required patrons to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test 72 hours or less before entering the gates. And since the wrap of the festival, many other upcoming summer and fall events have adopted the same policy. Just yesterday, popular event promoter AEG also announced that they are taking the same approach. And, so far, it looks like it’s the correct way to go about things.