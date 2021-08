Coach Robert Saleh said Williams (foot) will go through "a mock practice" Friday and should return next week, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. Williams can still be considered on track for the Jets' regular-season opener against the Panthers on Sept. 12, barring any setbacks. It remains to be seen whether Williams will end up handling any preseason action, however. Given that he's still on the PUP list, it seems all but assured that Williams will at least sit out Saturday's exhibition matchup against the Giants.