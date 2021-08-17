Cancel
Yik Yak returns from the dead

By Taylor Hatmaker
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a reputation for rampant cyber-bullying and harassment, moderation woes were central to the app’s failure. Once ubiquitous on many college campuses, Yik Yak limped into 2016, laying off most employees and struggling to keep users engaged. The app tried to pivot away from campus gossip and toward location-based social networking that same year, but it wasn’t enough and the once high-flying social network was sold for scrap.

