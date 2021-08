Washington – August 6, 2021: Himamauli Das, senior advisor at Crowell & Moring International, LLC, has been named acting director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the anti-money-laundering unit of the U.S. Treasury Department. Das assumes the role at a time when FinCEN is moving to implement provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, which became law in January of 2021 and makes the most sweeping changes to U.S. anti-money laundering laws since the USA PATRIOT Act of 2001.