City Worker Caught on Video Yanking 'Black Lives Matter' Sign From Man's Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago grandma says her sore knees and ankles make it hard to keep up with her grandbabies – and having to park down the street and walk doesn’t help. That is why she applied for a disabled parking spot. But as CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported, the city said no – and for a confusing reason. Beverly Williams may have been pulling a yummy cake out of her car when we met her, but she isn’t up for much celebrating these days. Arthritis in her knees and ankles is really bringing her down. “If it swells, I can’t do...