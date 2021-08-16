Jackson Adds Longevity Pay To Budget, A First For The County

Jackson County Commissioners added longevity pay for county employees in their new fiscal year budget, a first for the county. Mayor Randy Heady said that the addition has been in the works for some time. Heady said he wanted Jackon to compete with other counties’ employee pay, and to show an appreciation for long-serving employees. He said the increase would apply to both employees with certifications from outside the county, like deputies and emergency responders, as well as clerical employees.