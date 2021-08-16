Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84

It’s hard to tell what Andrew Berry’s strategy will be for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster in 2021, but here is an early prediction. The Cleveland Browns have yet to have their first preseason game, but the picture is already starting to be painted early in training camp. One thing to beware of, all last season we heard how well Baker Mayfield and Austin Hooper looked in camp. Not that Hooper had a bad season, but it certainly didn’t live up to the high expectations.