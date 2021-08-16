Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath dies at 84
Former Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath died Sunday night, the team announced. He was 84. “The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a statement. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
