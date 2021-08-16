Syracuse Police Respond to Madison Towers Stabbing

On Sunday, August 15th, 2021, at around 12:35 P.M., Officers responded to Madison Towers located at 60 Presidential Plaza for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers met with an adult male victim on the 14th floor. The victim reported being stabbed by his roommate in an apartment on the 6th floor. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. Officers then responded to the 6th-floor apartment, where they encountered the suspect armed. An Officer then discharged their duty weapon, striking the suspect at least one time. After the suspect was shot, Officers immediately rendered first aid. The suspect was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. No Officers were injured during this incident. Involved Officers will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. The investigation is active and ongoing. ​​​