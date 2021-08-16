Dallas City Manager Broadnax’ Office Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ In Police Department Data Loss: ‘There Was No Malice Here’

Denton County Public Health announced this week that eight more county resident have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 642. The deaths reported Thursday and Friday include a Lewisville man in his 40s, an Aubrey man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 70s, a Little Elm woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s who lived in The Colony, a man over 80 who lived in unincorporated southeast Denton County and a woman in her 70s who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County, which includes Lantana.