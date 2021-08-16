Dallas City Manager Broadnax’ Office Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ In Police Department Data Loss: ‘There Was No Malice Here’
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “In retrospect, there should have been better communication between me and my leadership team, with the Mayor and City Council and the DA’s Office related to this incident, and we accept full responsibility.” That’s the word from Dallas City Manager, T.C. Broadnax on Monday, August 16 after the announcement last week that about 22 terabytes of data were inadvertently deleted from the Dallas Police Department’s network.addison.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0