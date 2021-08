Leo Hjelde missed Celtic’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Annan Athletic tonight, sparking suggestions that he could be on the verge of a move from the club. To coincide with this, a report emerged from Leeds claiming that the clubs have moved forward in their discussions about the highly-rated defender. Now, it looks as if Hjelde is set to complete the move with Norwegian Sports Journalist Stain Wahl taking to Twitter to admit that he has agreed personal terms with the Elland Road side.