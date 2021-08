Villarreal is seeking more league success as it opens its 2021-22 Spanish LaLiga season with a home match against Granada on Monday at Estadio de la Ceramica. Manager Unai Emery's debut campaign ended with a seventh-place finish (15-13-10) in LaLiga, but the Yellow Submarine won its first major trophy with a shootout victory in May's Europa League final. It also took European champion Chelsea to penalty kicks in the Super Cup last week but lost that match. Granada has had a surprising two-year run in the top flight, finishing ninth (13-7-18) last season and losing to Man U in the Europa League quarterfinals.