Why The Big Rush to Locate, Exterminate Murder Hornets in WA?

Oh no, the ‘Murder Hornets’ are back! It took eight months, but the Murder Hornets have returned. Yep remember those insects we first heard about in 2020? It was a huge deal but then I guess they just flew away. Well, the first sighting of 2021 has been confirmed in Washington state, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. The insects – an aggressive species of hornet native to Asia – were spotted in a rural area just two miles from where the first murder hornet nest was destroyed last year. While the murder hornet’s sting can be dangerous for humans, the biggest threat is to the local honeybee population – which is vital for pollinating crops. I thought 2020 was behind us but every day is feeling more and more like last summer. Stay safe out there!