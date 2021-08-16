Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Why The Big Rush to Locate, Exterminate Murder Hornets in WA?

By John McKay
Posted by 
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're hearing recently another round of stories about the Asian Murder Hornet, especially the one that was captured and apparently tagged with a tiny locator to allow researchers to follow it for a couple of weeks in WA state. The Giant Asian Murder Hornet comes from, yes, Asia. They are...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 1

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Insects#Bees#Wa#Asian#Havard University#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalswuft.org

1st Live Asian Giant ‘Murder Hornet’ Of 2021 Spotted In Washington State

The first live Asian giant “murder hornet” of 2021 has been spotted in Washington state — and it was caught in the act of living up to its name, attacking a wasp nest. Entomologists on Thursday confirmed the report of Vespa mandarinia — the world’s largest hornet and a worrisome invasive species that originates from East Asia and Japan — by a person in a rural area east of the town of Blaine, south of Vancouver, British Columbia, near the Canadian border.
AnimalsPosted by
Audacy

The first murder hornet of 2021 has been spotted

The first confirmed sighting of a living "murder hornet" in 2021 was reported this week. The Washington Department of Agriculture says the Asian giant hornet was spotted on Wednesday in a rural area east of Blaine, about two miles from where the first murder hornet nest in the U.S. was eradicated last October. The nest had 776 cells and nearly 200 queens.
Washington Statekptv.com

Entomologists to remove 'murder hornet nest'

Asian Giant Hornet nest found in rural area of Washington. Entomologists in Washington state are setting up traps and urging people to be on the lookout after a "murder hornet" was spotted attacking a paper wasp nest this week near the US-Canadian border.
AnimalsLebanon-Express

Photos: 'Murder hornets' in US

In October 2020, scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out to protect native honeybees.
Washington StatePosted by
LiveScience

Invasive 'murder hornets' are officially back in the US

An invasive and destructive "murder hornet" has been spotted in Washington state for the first time this year, and the alien-looking insect was behaving accordingly — attacking a hive of paper wasps. A Whatcom County resident reported the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), which can reach 1.75 inches (4.4 centimeters)...
Washington Statekoze.com

Murder hornet sighted in Washington state’s Whatcom County

The Washington state Department of Agriculture says the second sighting of a so-called murder hornet this year was reported by a person in Whatcom County this week. The Asian giant hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident Wednesday and state entomologists confirmed the sighting yesterday (Thurs). The resident’s report included a photograph of the hornet attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area east of the town of Blaine, about two miles from where state workers eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States last October.
Animalscountry1037fm.com

Remember The Murder Hornets? Well They Are Back!

Oh no, the ‘Murder Hornets’ are back! It took eight months, but the Murder Hornets have returned. Yep remember those insects we first heard about in 2020? It was a huge deal but then I guess they just flew away. Well, the first sighting of 2021 has been confirmed in Washington state, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. The insects – an aggressive species of hornet native to Asia – were spotted in a rural area just two miles from where the first murder hornet nest was destroyed last year. While the murder hornet’s sting can be dangerous for humans, the biggest threat is to the local honeybee population – which is vital for pollinating crops. I thought 2020 was behind us but every day is feeling more and more like last summer. Stay safe out there!
AnimalsMarconews.com

Officials confirm first live 'murder hornet' sighting in US this year

Officials have confirmed the first sighting of a live "murder hornet" in Washington this year. A Whatcom County resident submitted a reported sighting to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and entomologists were able to confirm it as an Asian Giant hornet on Thursday, according to a press release from the WSDA.
Washington Statethecentersquare.com

Washington discovers first murder hornet nest of 2021

(The Center Square) – Officials in Washington have found their first murder hornet hive of 2021. Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), with help from the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agricultures’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS), found the Asian giant hornet nest in a rural area east of Blaine.
AnimalsCNET

Murder hornets are back and that could be bad news for bees

It's a bad time to be a honeybee in America. A live Asian giant hornet -- better known as a murder hornet -- was found on Aug. 11 in Washington state, the first sighting of a live specimen this year. The appearance of murder hornets has been feared by scientists and beekeepers, who worry a wave could devastate local honeybee populations.
Wildlifekfsk.org

Statewide study measures pollinator populations

When you hear the word “pollinator,” you probably think of a bumble bee. But a lot of different insects act as pollinators, serving a vital role in the ecosystem. Bee populations in North America have been declining for decades, but the scope of that loss, especially in Alaska, is still unclear.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Bees Are Being Killed in Greater Numbers by Pesticide Cocktails

Bees and other pollinators are essential to food production and the function of many ecological systems. The UN estimates that 75% of the world's crops that produce fruits and seeds for human consumption rely on pollinators.﻿﻿ There are some 20,000 species that aid in plant reproduction and form key links in healthy ecosystems.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.

Comments / 1

Community Policy