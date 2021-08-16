It's now or never: Man City set to WALK AWAY from Harry Kane deal if Daniel Levy won't strike agreement this month, with Spurs chief sticking by £150m price-tag and Nuno naming striker in club's Europa Conference League squad

Manchester City are reluctant to carry their pursuit of Harry Kane into next summer as Tottenham underlined their intention to keep their star striker.

The 28-year-old has been named in Tottenham’s 25-man squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

As revealed by Sportsmail last week, Kane has made himself available for selection after returning to full training following a five-day quarantine due to his contentious extended holiday in the Bahamas and the United States.

Harry Kane is looking more and more likely to stay with Spurs this summer transfer window

Manchester City have been chasing the Englishman but the north Londoners want to keep him

The break caused him to miss the beginning of his pre-season schedule — though the forward insists he has not refused to train. Spurs head coach Nuno Espirito Santo did not include Kane in his squad for Sunday’s win over City due to his lack of fitness — he had only completed two full training sessions since returning.

But Kane’s availability to face Pacos de Ferreira indicates that Nuno is now ready to include the England captain, although his fitness will still be monitored.

Sunday's squad announcement also covers next week’s second leg in London — so his place on the plane to Portugal on Wednesday is not certain.

Under UEFA rules, Kane would still be eligible to play for City in the Champions League if he features against Pacos de Ferreira.

Nevertheless, Kane’s inclusion underlines Tottenham’s stance that their star man is not for sale.

Daniel Levy has firmly fixed Kane' price-tag at £150m, after City offered a third less than that

City are yet to improve upon their £100million informal offer to Spurs earlier in the summer. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values Kane at a minimum of £150m and will not entertain offers south of that.

As it stands, City are unwilling to match Tottenham’s valuation, though they do intend to make an improved offer before the window closes at the end of the month. And City chiefs are ready to tell their Spurs counterparts that they are unlikely to renew their efforts to sign Kane next summer if they fail this month.

Etihad chiefs believe they will get full value out of a mega-money swoop for Kane this transfer window with the striker’s age becoming an increasingly important factor in any move next year.

Kane turns 29 before the start of next season, which would likely result in City cooling their interest in 2022.

Kane is set to be involved when Spurs begin their Europa Conference League campaign

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, could be available for as little as £67m next summer due to a clause in his contract. Kylian Mbappe, 22, may also be available for nothing from PSG.

City, though, are still committed to completing a move for Kane, if they can get it done before the August 31 deadline. His potential arrival has been openly talked about among City players.

But the longer the saga drags on — and the less time Spurs have to secure a replacement for Kane — the harder it is likely to become for City.