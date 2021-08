Two men are being searched for after being caught on a security camera breaking into a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres. On July 25th, the suspects broke into the pickup on the 2600 block of 30th St. SW. You can report their identities, if you know them, to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or online via the website. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.