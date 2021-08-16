Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette ADA Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of False River Boating Crash Injuring Multiple Children

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to WAFB, authorities have arrested a man in connection with a boating accident that left multiple children injured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that Lafayette Parish assistant district attorney Chris Richard turned himself in earlier today and has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. Richard, 64, of Carencro, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run as well as careless operation of a vehicle and negligent injury.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Accidents
Carencro, LA
Accidents
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Carencro, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Hit And Run#Personal Injury#Juveniles#Accident#Wafb#The State Ldwf#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy