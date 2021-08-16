Cancel
DEREK LAWRENSON: Olympic golden girl and world No 1 Nelly Korda sets out to conquer Carnoustie at Women's Open after phenomenal breakout year

By Derek Lawrenson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The best golfer in the world in 2021? Step aside Open champion Collin Morikawa, despite the fact he also won a big event in Florida. Move over Jon Rahm, US Open winner and world No 1.

The clear winner is the tall, stylish blonde who will bring her model swing and equable temperament to Scotland this week, and the final major of the season — the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

‘You’re the writers, this must be the sort of thing you love writing about!’ her sister Jessica teased reporters in Tokyo, after Nelly Korda had clinched the Olympic gold medal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199nEA_0bTRpfYI00
Nelly Korda is the best golfer in the world for 2021 and is looking to win at the Women's Open

Jess, having to make do with being the 14th best player in the women’s game, is not wrong. This is a breakout year and then some for her lil’ sis who’s just 23 and who has finished in the top three in a phenomenal 50 per cent of her 14 tournaments this year, with a maiden major success as well as that gold medal among her four victories.

In her last 20 rounds, Korda has posted 18 cards in the 60s for a scoring average of 67.15. The sequence includes a three-shot victory in the women’s US PGA, where she became the first American for seven years to become world No 1.

Her most impressive performance, however, came in her last triumph in Japan. How many men have we seen crumble under the weight of expectation when they become world No 1 for the first time? Martin Kaymer and Jason Day, to name but two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWBI3_0bTRpfYI00
The 23-year-old won Olympic gold in Tokyo and is the first American world No 1 in seven years

Korda was also taking on the mighty Asian contingent, who have dominated in America over the past few years, on home soil. Just like on the running track or in cycling, the hardest way to win a gold medal at golf is by leading from the front.

After opening with a 67, Korda stood on the 18th tee on day two needing a birdie for a 59. From that moment on, therefore, she had a target on her back. She also had to contend with weather delays.

Two holes from home, she was caught by Mone Inami from Japan. Finally feeling the sort of pressure Korda had contended with since Friday, it was the home player who bogeyed the 18th. Korda, cool as you like, put her drive in the middle of the fairway, her seven iron to 15ft, and two-putted for her win.

It is asking an awful lot to go from that high to the hardest course in Britain but, with victories on three continents to her name, it’s clear the next target in her burgeoning career must be a triumph in Europe to go with those in America, Asia and Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feobU_0bTRpfYI00
Nelly (left) reacts with sister Jessica (right) Korda after winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

At Royal Troon last year, she showed clear signs during her 14th-placed finish that she was getting to grips with links golf.

From the moment Ben Hogan arrived in town and won the Open in his only appearance in 1953, Carnoustie has always had a soft spot for an American with a classic swing.

No one swings the club better in the modern game than the brilliant Nelly Korda. She might not win like Hogan but it will be compelling watching her try.

