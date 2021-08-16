Cancel
Miramar, FL

Spirit Airlines Says Operational Meltdown Cost It About $50 Million, Cuts Third-Quarter Schedule

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit canceled more than 2,800 flights between July 30 and Aug. 9. The airline blamed the disruptions on bad weather, staffing shortages and technical problems. Spirit is also the latest airline after Southwest and Frontier to warn about weaker bookings, citing an increase in Covid-19 cases. Spirit Airlines said Monday...

Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Posted by
Best Life

American Airlines Is Banning This Until Next Year

From blocking out middle seats to requiring masks on flights, airlines have had to make a lot of changes throughout the pandemic. But as air travel picked back up significantly this summer, companies are now facing a new challenge: unruly passengers. Flight crews have resorted to duct taping travelers to their seats and pilots have even had to land flights early in order to curb the worst disruptions. Now, American Airlines is taking a preemptive step to help prevent mid-flight meltdowns. Read on to find out what the airline is banning until 2022.
liveandletsfly.com

Southwest Airlines Delays Over 1,300 Flights As Summer Of Misery Continues

Southwest Airlines continues to experience operational woes, with flight delays exceeding 1,300 yesterday and no relief in sight. Southwest Airlines Summer of Misery Continues With Over 1,300 Delays. This week is not shaping up well for Southwest Airlines. Per FlightAware:. On Tuesday, August 17th Southwest Airlines cancelled 159 flights (roughly...
Dallas News

Southwest Airlines pilots ready to picket over ‘frustration’ and ‘chaos’ of summer flying increase

The union for Southwest Airlines pilots has authorized its members to hold picketing demonstrations over what they call unfair working conditions this summer. Leaders of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association say members have repeatedly been forced into working additional days of flying, been stuck without hotels and transportation, and are dealing with flight schedules that have constantly been reshuffled as the airline struggles to keep up with the uptick in flying demand this summer.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants At “Breaking Point”

Southwest Airlines flight attendants claim they have reached a “breaking point” and are asking Southwest to stop using “emergency” grounds to deny benefits and increase workloads. At Breaking Point, Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Claim To Be “Weary, Exhausted, Frustrated and Forgotten”. TWU Local 556, which represents 15,000 Southwest flight attendants,...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit Airlines Expecting To Operate On Reduced Schedule After Delays And Cancellations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After days of delays and millions of travelers expecting to fly Spirit Airlines, the cost-cutting carrier is focusing on the future. They are expecting to operate on a reduced schedule through the end of September. The decision comes after waves of flight cancellations in August disrupted the travel plans for many. Spirit blames continued staffing problems for its decision to reduce flights. Spirit added that they have also seen a rise in customers cancelling reservations due to COVID-19.
Posted by
WGN TV

Mask rule for airline passengers will remain in effect into January, TSA says

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.
Orlando, FLallears.net

Why You May See More Spirit Airlines Cancellations Soon

This month, we’ve seen extensive delays and cancellations from Spirit Airlines, including several flights out of Orlando International Airport. Orlando Business Journal is now reporting that additional cancellations may be in the near future for the airline. According to Orlando Business Journal, “mass cancellations” are anticipated for planned flights in...
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Covid, staffing to continue plaguing Spirit Airlines, says official

Spirit Airlines announced that it lost $50 million and will see increased spending after cancelling 2,800 flights in a span of eleven days during the summer season. Spirit said its shortage of staff and the resurgence of the Covid Delta variant resulted in the large number of cancellations, as well as fewer numbers of flights being booked.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Falling Today

Spirit continues to struggle to rebuild its schedule after a series of weather-related delays. The issues could linger into the fall, but Spirit still looks well positioned for the winter holiday season and beyond. What happened. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is struggling to keep its planes flying on schedule. That, coupled...
Economymodernreaders.com

Financial Review: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Southwest Airlines’...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
MarketsZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL's Q2 Loss, SAVE's Tepid Guidance and More

AZUL - Free Report) reported wider-than-expected loss per share for second-quarter 2021. However, the loss narrowed from the year-ago quarter’s level with passenger revenues escalating more than 100% year over year as more and more people take to the skies. Spirit Airlines (. SAVE - Free Report) also dominated headlines...
Travelmodernreaders.com

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Get Serious and Start Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit that aims to stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing Skiplagged, a company which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations and they want it to end.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Miami

Rocket Builder ULA Will Require Employees Receive Covid Vaccines Beginning Sept. 1

Rocket builder United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, will require all employees to receive vaccinations against Covid-19 beginning Sept. 1. "The recent increase in cases in our communities and among our teammates is beginning to stress the schedule and negatively impact our ability to meet our commitments to our customers," ULA CEO Tory Bruno wrote on Wednesday in a company-wide email obtained by CNBC.

