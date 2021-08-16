You Can Finally Buy the Nothing Ear 1 Buds on August 17th

Carl Pei‘s Nothing has finally released its long-awaited ear (1) wireless earbuds, and you can now take a closer look at it up in the gallery above. For those unfamiliar, the Nothing ear (1) offers great sound quality for its very accessible price point, powering each earbud with an 11.6mm driver produced in partnership with Teenage Engineering. It connects to your devices via Bluetooth 5.2 and cuts out distractions via Active Noise Cancellation. One charge will provide a playtime of up to 5.7 hours, and the charging case can bring this up to a total of 34 hours. The case itself also supports ultra-fast and wireless Qi charging, topping up to eight hours of playback in just 10 minutes. Other features include Fast Pairing, In-Ear Detection, Gesture Control customization, a Find My Earbud function as well as connectivity to Nothing’s proprietary smartphone app.