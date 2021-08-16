Journalist claims CSKA Moscow star is ‘waiting for Milan’ but no new bid has yet arrived
CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic is desperately hoping that AC Milan make another move for him, according to one journalist. Milan’s pursuit of a new attacking midfielder has dragged on into the final fortnight of the transfer window, with Stefano Pioli forced to use a 4-4-2 in preseason due to the lack of a natural No.10 player aside from Brahim Diaz, who cannot bare the weight of the attack on his own.www.yardbarker.com
