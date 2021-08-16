Journalist claims CSKA Moscow star is ‘waiting for Milan’ but no new bid has yet arrived

AC Milan are still on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder and Nikola Vlasic of CSKA Moscow could be the right man, a report claims. According to Tuttosport (via MilanNews), the management are looking a player with different characteristics from Brahim Diaz and Vlasic has been on the radar for months. There have been new talks with CSKA Moscow, who wants to earn as much as possible from the possible sale of the 23-year-old, and Vlasic’s agent has publicly declared the willingness of the Russian club to sell the player.