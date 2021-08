While there had been rumors about a possible move to PSG for Paul Pogba, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case this summer. While Lionel Messi may end up making his way to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, that won’t be the case for Paul Pogba. According to a report out of France, the Ligue 1 giants never put an official offer on the table for Manchester United to try and sell them Pogba.